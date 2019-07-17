ICJ ruling a ‘clear win for Pakistan’, says Attorney General

THE HAGUE: Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan says Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain in Pakistan’s custody.

Speaking to the media after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced its verdict in the case of the Indian spy, Mr Khan said: “This is a clear, clear win for Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan’s stance on the matter has been very clear from day one.

He added the ICJ asked Pakistan to ensure review and reconsideration of the sentence handed down to Jadhav by a court of law in accordance with provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR).

The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

“The Court finally considers that a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr.Jadhav,” reads a statement issued by ICJ.

