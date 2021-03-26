Iconic band Strings officially disbands after 33 years

Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of the indomitable Strings have decided to hang up their guitars after a fulfilling 33 years, the band announced late on Thursday.

The duo who gave us hits like Dhaani and Sar Kiye Ye Pahaar, shared the heartbreaking news on their Instagram accounts, plunging social media into collective mourning.

“This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings,” read their parting message.

“The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well.”

They reassured fans that Kapadia and Maqsood remain friends, and share an “inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us.”

View this post on Instagram

The band, first formed in the late 80s with four original members, first disbanded in 1992 and returned with Kapadia and Maqsood in 2000. The original quartet included Rafiq Wazir Ali on the synthesizer and Kareem Bashir Bhoy on bass guitar.

They went on to deliver hit after hit each decade since they formed, especially after Kapadia and Maqsood’s 2000 reunion which gave us songs like Anjane, Mera Bichraa Yaar, Duur, Yeh Hai Meri Kahani, Chaaye Chaaye.

The band bows out with its last album, Thirty (2019), which brought hits like Sajni and Raat Shabnami.

