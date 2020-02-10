VIENNA: Pakistan has shared information on the measures taken to further strengthen nuclear security and to demonstrate high-level attention that nuclear security continues to receive in the country.

On the occasion of the third International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on February 10-14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a booklet on “Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime”.

Copies of the booklet were distributed among the participants of the ICONS, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

“This step is part of Pakistan’s practice to share information on the measures taken to further strengthen nuclear security and to demonstrate the high-level attention that nuclear security continues to receive in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan has established a comprehensive and effective national nuclear security regime which is at par with international standards and guidelines,” the statement read.

“The regime is based on an extensive legislative and regulatory framework governing the security of nuclear materials, radioactive substances, associated facilities and activities. This is backed by strong institutions and organizations with the requisite authorities, resources and trained manpower for effective implementation.”

“Our affiliated institutes at Centre of Excellence on nuclear security have transformed into an international hub for imparting training and sharing best practices in the area of nuclear security.

Pakistan’s nuclear security arrangements have been recognized at the international level by several high ranking officials and experts.”

The booklet is the second version of “Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime”, which was first published in form of a brochure on the sidelines of the second International Conference on Nuclear Security organized by the IAEA in 2016.

