ICT pivotal for progress, development: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Friday said that information and communication technologies (ICT) are pivotal for the progress and development of the nations, ARY News reported.

President Alvi said this while talking to member of the supervisory board of Huawei Mr. Steven Yi, who along-with a delegation called on him at the Aiwani-e-Sadr.

In a statement, the president appreciated Huawei’s contribution for Pakistan ICT industry and ICT talent cultivation. He suggested the cooperation between Huawei and MoITT and other stakeholders for the realization of “Digital Pakistan”.

In this regard, he asked Huawei to send its top ICT experts to work with NITB, the “Digital Pakistan” team and President’s ICT Talent Training Program (PIAIC).

Speaking on the occasion, Steven Yi informed the president about the company’s globally consistent growth in 2019. He further briefed the president of Huawei’s contribution in ICT industry, technology transfer and ICT talent training in Pakistan.

Steven Yi shared his opinions about the challenges of “Digital Pakistan” and added that Huawei is willing to bring global ICT forum and global top ICT experts to Pakistan.

He said Huawei will continue to promote technology transfer and cultivate local ICT talents through programs like ICT academies, seeds for the future, ICT competition and presidential initiative for artificial intelligence and computing.

