LAHORE: In an alarming situation, the ICU occupancy at top Lahore hospitals has reached 95 percent during the third wave of the deadly COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, ICU beds at major hospitals in the city including Meo Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Government Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Hospital are occupied to their capacity with only five percent collective beds left at these major health facilities.

“As many as 250 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in Lahore,” they said adding that overall, the ICU occupancy at Lahore hospitals has reached 89 percent.

Besides this, the sources said that 600 patients are currently being treated at high oxygen wards in the city. “The occupancy at high oxygen units has reached 94 percent while remained at 45 percent at low oxygen units,” they said.

Keeping in view the situation, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid announced that they have added 50 ventilators and 300 beds to the healthcare system treating COVID-19 patients in the city.

Earlier in the day, a report revealed that the hospitals in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been under stress due to soaring cases of Covid-19.

According to a report 95 percent of ventilators have been occupied with coronavirus patients in Mardan.

Occupancy of ventilators by corona patients in Gujranwala has reached 88 percent, while 85 pct oxygenated beds of total capacity have also been filled.

In Multan 85 percent and in Lahore 82 pct ventilators have been filled with coronavirus patients.

Moreover, in Peshawar 72 pct, Nowshera 68 pct and Swat 65 pct oxygen beds occupied by the coronavirus patients.

Punjab witnessed its worst pandemic day with 104 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in February.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 3,228 new infections of the novel coronavirus were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments