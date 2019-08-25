Three injured in IED blast outside Pakistan’s consulate in Jalalabad: FO

At least people were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet has said that two applicants and a policeman were reportedly wounded after IED went off outside Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“All Pakistani staff is safe after an IED exploded outside holding area of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded,” he wrote in a tweet.

IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) August 25, 2019

We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel, he added.

