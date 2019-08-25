Web Analytics
Three injured in IED blast outside Pakistan’s consulate in Jalalabad: FO

Jalalabad attack

At least people were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast outside Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet has said that two applicants and a policeman were reportedly wounded after IED went off outside Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad.

“All Pakistani staff is safe after an IED exploded outside holding area of Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded,” he wrote in a tweet.

We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel, he added.

