RAWALPINDI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday revealed that a blast occurring in the Saddar area of the city was of an improvised explosive device (IED), ARY News reported.

Preliminary CTD investigations further revealed that no ball-bearing were used in the explosive device which could’ve wreaked more havoc.

Speaking about the incident Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said that one person was martyred due to the blast while 15 were injured.

The blast damaged a fruit vending cart along with three motorcycles that were in its radius.

Materials used to formulate the bomb will be determined after a thorough laboratory examination.

Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat ordered a prompt inquiry of the blast summoning a preliminary report within 24 hours.

Basharat also condoled the martyrdom of a fruit vendor who was standing very close to the proximity of the blast.

The minister vowed justice to the bereaved family and expressed resolve to expose those responsible for the unfortunate incident.

