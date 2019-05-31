Zardari praying for Martial Law in hopes of another NRO, says Iftikhar Durrani

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani tweeted his dismay over what transpired between Ali Muhammad Khan and Bilawal Bhutto today in context to PTM and Waziristan check post attack, ARY News reported.

Taking jibes at the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today, Friday termed him an “accidental chairman”.

Adding to this Durrani said: “Bilawal should inquire from his father that why is he busy praying for a dictator to rule the country again, he wants to escape with another NRO.”

Read More: NAB issues arrest warrants for Zardari in money laundering case

The National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was a controversial ordinance issued by the former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf, on 5 October 2007, It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering, murder, between 1 January 1986, and 12 October 1999, the time the country had been a state of martial law.

It was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 16 December 2009, throwing the country into a political crisis

Durrani continued that a dictator had granted Bilawal’s father with an NRO in the past and he knows that Imran Khan would never let him get off scot-free.

