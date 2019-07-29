ISLAMABAD: Taking to social media today the Federal Minister for Human Rights of the country, Shireen Mazari formally announced the removal of Iftikhar Lund as the focal person on Human Rights in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing the issue Mazari, taking to the micro-blogging website twitter wrote: “On re-investigation and in the light of new evidence I have removed Iftikhar Lund as our focal person on human rights in Sindh. I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification.”

On re-investigation and in the light of new evidence I have removed Iftikhar Lund as our focal person on human rights in Sindh. I also wish to express my regret over the earlier notification. pic.twitter.com/2qLi1qTYfD — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 29, 2019

The Minister also expressed regret over the prior decision to appoint Lund on the portfolio and said that the decision was made after thorough investigations into the matter.

Earlier, Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on July 17 said that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state.

Addressing a conference titled ‘Nuclear Arms Control: Challenges and Prospects’ in Islamabad, Mazari said that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were in safe hands.

She said that said that they wanted cordial ties with all countries based on mutual respect and cooperation.

The minister further said that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were for peace and added that the country kept them as a deterrent. She said that they believed in dialogues but not on aggression. Mazari further said that Pakistan gave befitting response to Indian aggression after Pulwama attack.

