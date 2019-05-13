Commissioner forms four-member team for prevention of fire incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani on Monday constituted a four-member task force for prevention of fire incidents in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The committee members comprise of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed Siddiqui, representatives of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and civil society and technical expert fire engineer.

The commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the SBCA. He said the building control authority should not issue a completion certificate to any builder. He said when the fire incidents took place, the builders did not take responsibility for the loss.

Read More: Fire at super store in Karachi doused

The committee will submit its recommendations for precautionary measures in light of the recent incidents to avoid future sufferings.

The meeting discussed in details the recent fire incidents in the metropolis which caused huge losses.

Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui briefed the meeting about byelaws and regulations of the SBCA and other agencies. He said that the assistant commissioners will be bound to inspect the buildings and implement the laws with the SBCA. They should also ensure check and balance for saving the precious lives, he said.

Comments

comments