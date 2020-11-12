IG issue: Sindh body to release its report before November 21: Wahab

KARACHI: A ministerial committee formed to look into the issue of IG Sindh Mushtaque Mahar in the backdrop of the registration of a sloganeering case against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar to release its report before November 21, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This was stated by Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference here today in Karachi.

Wahab said that the committee is holding its sessions and will release its report before November 21 after consultation with the federal government.

Last month, the Sindh government had formed a five-member committee to probe the issues. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab and two other ministers are part of the committee.

Read more: Officers named in IG Sindh’s ‘grievances’ probe removed: ISPR

On Tuesday, ISPR had said that the inquiry into “grievances” raised by IG Sindh has been completed on the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

All officers found responsible had been removed from their posts in light of the court of inquiry, the military’s public media wing had said.

