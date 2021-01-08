IG KP announces arrest of prime suspect in Karak incident

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday announced that the police have arrested a prime suspect allegedly involved in vandalism of a Hindu temple in Karak district, ARY NEWS reported.

“He was arrested from Karak district and was involved in gathering public for the vandalism and inciting them to commit the act,” the IG KP said while identifying him as Faizullah.

Sanaullah Abbasi further said that overall 110 people have been arrested by the police for their alleged role in the incident. “We will ensure complete security to minorities and their worship places,” the IG KP said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) also took notice of a tragic incident of vandalism at the shrine of a Hindu saint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, called on the chief justice at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry and raised the issue of “desecration/burning of shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj” by a mob in Karak on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the SC.

Read More: Govt to rebuild damaged Karak Hindu temple: KP CM

CJP Ahmed showed grave concern over the tragic incident and informed the member of Parliament that he has already taken cognizance of the matter and has fixed it before a bench for hearing on Jan 5 (Tuesday).

The country’s top adjudicator issued directions to the one-man commission on minorities rights, KPK chief secretary and IGP to visit the site of the shrine and submit a report.

Comments

comments