Tahir Rai of Punjab’s CTD takes charge as new IG Balochistan

QUETTA: The federal government has Tuesday appointed Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department head Muhammad Tahir Rai as new Inspector General for Balochistan, ARY News reported.

A notification for this development with immediate effect has been issued by the federal cabinet division noting that Rai, a BPS-21 (Grade 21) officer who has operated as the head of CTD punjab, is tranferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer for the Balochistan government.

It may be noted that Rai will replace the outgoing IG Mohsin Hassan Butt in the province.

READ: Balochistan police goes digital

Separately today in Balochistan, in order to bring the provincial police system in line with modern policing methods, the outgoing IG of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt digitalized the outdated and traditional system of the police force.

As per details, the computerized Data Command and Communication Center (DCCC) has been set up in the IG’s office.

Under the new system, First Information Report (FIR) will be registered online, while mobile service center and human resource management records will be collected in the DCCC.

Comments

comments