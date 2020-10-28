IG Sindh ‘apologizes’ to Umme Rubab over failure to arrest killers of her family members

DADU: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar on Wednesday apologized to Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of her three family members, ARY NEWS reported.

The IG Sindh on Wednesday met her in Dadu and later talking to media after the meeting, she said that the police failed to arrest absconding culprits allegedly involved in the murder of her father, grandfather, and paternal uncle during the last three years.

آئی جی سندھ مشتاق مہر نے میھڑ پہنچ کر ام رباب اور ان کے اہل خانہ سے تعزیت کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ میں معذرت چاہتا ہوں ہو کہ تین سالوں میں میرا ڈپارٹمنٹ کچھ نہیں کر پایا اور یقین دہانی کرائی کے آپ ہماری بیٹی ہیں ہم سب آپ کو انصاف دلائیں گے ملزمان کو جلد از جلد پکڑ لیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/3OBUSHCbL1 — Ume Rubab_Official (@UmeRubabchandio) October 28, 2020



“The IG Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits,” she said and hoped that the assurances from the top cop would materialize soon and the those behind the heinous act would be put behind bars.

It is pertinent to mention here that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the case of her slain family members by herself.

Read More: PPP leadership sheltering my father’s killers: Umm e Rubab

The case was highlighted last year when a video of a barefooted Umm-e-Rubab walking out from the court went viral on social media.

Rubab revealed that the decision to attend the court proceeding with bare feet was a sign of protest against the justice system, “which is not deemed fair and impartial in many instances,” claimed Rubab.

She had blamed the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for protecting the killers of her family- two former PPP MPAs.

