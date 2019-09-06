IG Sindh orders crackdown to eliminate child labour from province

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam on Friday has issued directives to launch crackdown to eliminate child labour from the province, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh police, the IG has issued stern directives against those elements who are forcing children to do bonded labour.

“Crackdown against such elements should be launched province-wide”, Imam said in his statement and added to ensure the elimination of child labour.

The directives were issued after reviewing the research report compiled by DIG Hyderabad in this regard, the spokesperson of Sindh police said.

Earlier, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari had said every child will have access to education, health and other basic rights. She said our ministry has introduced Domestic Workers Bill, aimed at the protection of rights of people working in households.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for solid and practical steps to eliminate child labour across the country.

Govt taking all steps to eradicate child labour from country: Alvi

Chairing a meeting to review the increasing number of child labour at his office, the prime minister had directed Statistical department, to conduct a survey so that the actual number of child labour can be known.

The PM also sought recommendations from the concerned departments for the enrollment of such children in the schools.

