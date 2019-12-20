IGP Islamabad orders additional security to approvers in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police chief has granted approval to the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for additional security measures for two suspects who turned approvers in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad issued orders for ensuring security arrangements for the two approvers over the request of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought security from the higher authorities for its approvers in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case as they received threats before testifying in the court.

The anti-corruption watchdog wrote letters to Interior Ministry, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police, chief secretary and Inspector General Sindh police for providing security to two suspects after they turned approvers in LNG scam case.

Read: NAB files LNG reference again after addressing court objections

The letter read that additional security arrangement should be made for former managing-director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Zuhair Siddiqui and Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) MD Mubeen Saulat.

It is said that the two persons are key witnesses in the case after they turned approvers after the formal permission of NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal. The approvers sought additional security arrangements following threats, the letter said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog will produce an overall 59 witnesses in the court where the petitioner Sheikh Rasheed will be the first witness in the case.

On December 12, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference again after addressing objections raised by the accountability court.

