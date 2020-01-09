IGP Punjab transfers four Lahore police officials  

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on Thursday transferred four police officials during a police reshuffle in the provincial capital Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Mohammad Kamran was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chuhang Lahore. A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chuhang Fakhar Bashir Raja was appointed SDPO Sarwar Road.

Muhammad Tauseef was posted as SDPO of another area of the city. Syed Mustehsan Ali Shah was appointed as DSP Crime Investigation Authority (CIA).

In November 2019, Punjab police on Friday witnessed a major reshuffle, two days after the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir assumed his charge.

A notification issued from the provincial authorities confirmed a total of 19 district police officers (DPOs) and other top officials in law enforcing authorities’ hierarchy transferred in the latest reshuffle.

The changes include appointment of police official Omar Saeed Malik, who was awaiting posting, as District Police Officer (DPO) Okara while the outgoing DPO Okara Jahanzaib Nazir posted as Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Admin and Security Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore Muhammad Mohsin Raza was posted as DPO Jhang, replacing the outgoing DPO Attaur Rehman, who was directed to assume charge of his new posting as SP Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore.

The outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Quddus Baig was appointed as DPO Bahawalnagar, replacing Anwar Khetran, who would assume new charge of AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab Lahore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Faisalabad Nadeem Abbas was posted as DPO Muzzafargarh, replacing Sadiq Ali, who would take charge as SSP Telecommunicating Punjab Lahore.

