MQM-L hitman’s video: IGP to meet Sindh CM tomorrow

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kalim Imam will hold a key meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to brief him on the findings of an investigation into suspected hitman’s video statement.

Sources relayed the provincial police chief will present a report to the chief minister, apprising him about the progress thus far made towards the investigation into the alleged target killer’s claim of having links with the province’s chief executive.

Murad had earlier entrusted the Sindh police chief and Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon with the task of conducting an inquiry into the matter. He termed a video clip of Yusuf alias Thelewala a pre-planned conspiracy against him.

“I have also asked them to find out as to how a selected reporter(s) was allowed to record the statement of the accused on his mobile phone,” he had said, adding apart from the video, he couldn’t find any mention of his meeting with the accused in a press conference the SSP East had held to announce the arrest of the accused.

The chief minister denied ever meeting with the accused arrested for his alleged involvement in murders of 96 people.

Sindh CM said it was quite surprising for him that an effort was made to establish his connection with the mass-murderer, adding this attempt is bound to fall flat for being “unfounded and malafide.”

Speaking at a press conference on Nov 21, SSP East Azfar Mahesar said the anti-street crime squad and Soldier Bazaar police arrested Yusuf alias Thelewala and seized a TT pistol, grenade and a motorbike from his possession. He said the suspect was belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London.

The police officer said the accused revealed to have killed 96 persons.

