IHC grants bail to Ghani Majeed in Fake Bank Accounts Case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed on Thursday in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the high court comprised of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Anjum heard the bail petition.

The bench ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit 100 million surety bond for bail.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, who has been in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), had filed a petition in the high court, seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds.

The high court bench in its decision said that the bail has been granted on medical grounds for the purpose of medical treatment.

He required to get permission from the investigation officer of NAB, if he wants medical treatment from a place other than Islamabad, the court order further said.

Ghani’s counsel had prayed for granting post-arrest bail on medical grounds in a petition and said his client was suffering from specific health diseases at the time when the FIA had arrested him.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had opposed a plea in accountability court seeking acquittal of Majeed, a key accused in fake bank accounts case.

The bureau sought the accountability court to reject the acquittal plea filed by Abdul Ghani Majeed in its written reply filed in the court regarding Majeed’s acquittal application.

