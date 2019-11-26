IHC adjourns hearing of Interior Ministry’s plea on special court verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of miscellaneous petitions seeking to halt the special court verdict in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, ARY News reported.

A three-judges bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

The interior ministry has appealed to the IHC to declare null and void the special court verdict of November 19. It further appealed to stop the court from announcing the final verdict on November 28.

Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing remarked that the court will only hear the petition of the Ministry of Interior. “Pervez Musharraf has been proclaimed offender as per the law,” the justice said.

Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti informed the bench details of constitution of the prosecution team in 2013.

“Do you know the Supreme Court orders,” the bench questioned the AAG. You are representing the federal government, you should be aware of the facts of the case,” the court said.

The bench asked the representative of the interior ministry to read the relevant decision of the supreme court.

“I have just received the case file,” the AAG informed the bench. “The additional attorney general was unaware of the facts of the case, call someone who knows background of the case, a representative from the ministry of law and justice who knew the case,” the chief justice said.

The court summoned the Secretary Law and Justice in person with the record on Wednesday (tomorrow) and adjourned the hearing.

The special court had reserved its verdict in the case against Musharraf, fixed to be announced on November 28.

A bench of Lahore High Court today declared a petition of former president Pervez Musharraf as maintainable, seeking suspension of the special court verdict of reserving the decision in the high treason case against him.

