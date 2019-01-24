ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted an application filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking permission to submit additional documents in Al-Azizia reference, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court conducted hearing on the application as the PML-N supremo’s lawyer, Munawar Dogal, appeared before it.

The counsel stated that he wanted to submit some documents in the appeal against his client’s conviction in the Al-Azizia case and therefore, he be granted permission for the purpose.

Earlier, on Jan 21, the high court issued a notice to Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal.

A division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the PML-N supreme leader’s appeal and a petition seeking suspension of his punishment and NAB appeal against the Al-Azizia and Flagship reference.

The anti-graft watchdog requested the court to extend the jail term awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case and overturn his acquittal in the Flagship Investment Reference.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on Dec 24 sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia reference case Already disqualified for holding public office, Nawaz Sharif was however exonerated of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

The former premier was arrested by a NAB team soon after the verdict was announced.

