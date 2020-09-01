IHC takes up appeals of Nawaz, Maryam, Capt Safdar today

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench will take up today appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield property references.

The division bench comprising Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will also hear the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

Besides, NAB’s appeals, including one seeking an increase in the PML-N supreme leader’s sentence in the Al-Azizia case from seven years to 14 years and the other against his acquittal in the Flagship reference, will also be heard.

Read More: Nawaz maybe ‘at much greater risk’ if exposed to Covid-19: medical report

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris filed an application in the court the other day, requesting the bench to either allow his client’s pleader to represent him in today’s proceedings or adjourn the hearing until his return.

Maryam and Capt Safdar also filed an application with a request for adjourning the Avenfield case until after Sept 5.

The accused have been out on bail since Sept 19, 2018 when the IHC suspended the 10-year, seven-year, and one-year imprisonment handed down to Nawaz, Maryam, and Safdar, respectively by an accountability court on July 6, 2018. The Supreme Court later upheld the suspension of their conviction while rejecting the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal against the high court’s decision.

Read More: Fake medical reports aided Nawaz Sharif’s exit, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had handed the verdicts in the Al-Azizia and Flagship cases. He was later dismissed from his post following a video scandal.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, 2019, Maryam had shown reporters a video in which judge Arshad Malik was heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference and that he was coerced into convicting him.

Comments

comments