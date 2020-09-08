IHC takes up case on favouritism, illegal appointments in Pakistan embassies

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday took up a matter pertaining to appointments in the Pakistani embassies across the globe on favouritism and through illegal procedures, ARY NEWS reported.

The top Islamabad court decided to take up the case regarding illegal appointments in the foreign ministry and a single bench headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will lead the proceedings on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The appeal filed in the court through Barrister Zafar Ullah has made federation respondent in the case pertaining to appointments in the embassies through ministry and secretary foreign affairs and other concerned officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought the complete record of the appointment of Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari as the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) chairman.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the IHC was hearing a petition challenging the SAPM’s appointment as the PTDC chairman.

Advocate Hafiz Arafat stated before the court that Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed his aide the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation chairman. Bukhari held the position previously on a temporary basis but was later appointed on a permanent basis, he added.

A notification regarding his appointment was also issued with the government initially stating that it was the cabinet’s decision to appoint the SAPM the chairman of the PTDC but later, it was said that the prime minister made the decision.

Justice Farooq questioned whether legal requirements for the appointment of the PTDC chairman were fulfilled or not.

He directed the government to submit the complete record of the appointment within ten days’ time.

Comments

comments