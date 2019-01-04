ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday approved the appeals, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in corruption references, for hearing, ARY News reported.

The NAB had filed appeal against Nawaz’s acquittal in Flagship Investment corruption reference and pleaded for extending his punishment in Al-Azizia reference, however the registrar office had raised objections on both the pleas.

On Friday, the NAB officials arrived at the IHC and resolved the objections of the registrar office, following which the NAB appeals have been scheduled for hearing next week.

Earlier on Monday, the accountability court has issued a detailed verdict in the Flagship Investment corruption reference, according to which former premier Nawaz Sharif was acquitted on the basis of ‘benefit of doubt’.

According to the court verdict, there were not enough evidences in the case to convict the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

Sources informed that the verdict noted that the documents presented by the NAB were also incomplete.

Already disqualified for holding public office, Nawaz Sharif was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case owing to lack of evidences, thus he has been acquitted, the short verdict of the accountability court read.

