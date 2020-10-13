ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail before arrest to the Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s political secretary and former MNA Rukhsana Bangash in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Political secretary Rukhsana Bangash appeared before the IHC along with her lawyer Farooq H Naek. In his arguments before the court, Naek stated that the National Accountability Bureau’s call up notice was received by his client on September 14. The move was to damage the credibility of Miss Bangash, he added.

The court while granting bail before arrest to the PPP leader directed her to submit a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the reply in the case by the IHC. The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Sources said that Rukhsana Bangash failed to answer queries of the NAB during the investigation in the reference and fearing the arrest, she contacted the Islamabad High Court.

It may be noted that NAB had approved an inquiry Rukhsana Bangash in the month of May.

The decision was reached in a meeting of the bureau’s executive board headed by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

