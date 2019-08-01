IHC extends interim bail of Miftah Ismail till August 7

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Thursday extended interim bail of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in liquefied natural gas (LNG) quota case till August 7, ARY News reported.

IHC bench comprises of Acting Chief Justice Mr. Justice Aamir Farooque and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Expressing annoyance, the court directed Miftah to submit further documents in connection with the case.

Earlier on July 25, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted interim bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail till August 1st.

A division bench of the high court had also granted interim bail to former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Shaikh Imranul Haq in the same case.

The court had granted bail to Miftah Ismail and Shaikh Imranul Haq on surety bonds of Rs. 0.5 million each. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal had last Thursday signed arrest warrants of Miftah Ismail in LNG scandal.

