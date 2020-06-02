IHC grants bail to prime accused in judge blackmailing case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Tuesday granted bail to accused Mian Tariq Mahmood in a case pertaining to blackmailing former accountability judge Arshad Malik.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq announced a reserved verdict on the accused person’s bail petition, directing him to furnish a surety of Rs100,000 to secure his bail.

The court approved the bail for Mahmood for want of evidence to substantiate charges against him.

Mehmood is accused of filming Arshad Malik’s video and then blackmailing him.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had released a video purportedly showing former accountability court judge Arshad Malik confessing that he handed down prison sentence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference case under duress.

Earlier, on March 11, an anti-terrorism court had rejected bail of Mian Tariq. The verdict was pronounced by ATC Judge Rana Javad Abbas.

