IHC bans entry of irrelevant persons in court premises

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has slapped ban over entrance of irrelevant people in the court premises amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a notification issued by the IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minhallah, irrelevant people and the lawyers have been directed not to enter the court premises without any reason.

“Judge, staff and lawyers scheduled for hearings can appear before the court”, the notification reads and adds that the relevant parties can only appear before the court upon being summoned by the court.

The parties and the lawyers have been directed to get the information from the website of the high court.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered to release prisoners accused of minor crimes on bail from the Adiala Jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah conducted hearing on a case pertaining to 1,362 prisoners being incarcerated in overcrowded jails.

