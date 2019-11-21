IHC gives detailed orders on tackling child abuse cases to Punjab police

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah hearing a petition pertaining to a child abuse case issued orders specifying the rank of police officers who will tackle the matters moving onwards, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued directives that child abuse cases would now only be handled by police officers on the additional senior police (ASP) rank or above, lower-ranking officers have been declared unfit to undertake investigations.

Along with this the court also ordered the Inspector General (IG) Punjab and Commissioner Punjab to formulate an extensive plan to deal with the menace.

Other directives involved a proper medical checkup of those accused in the cases by a competent medical board and when a bail plea for such individuals is submitted in the court then a record of his/her past criminal activities should also be attached alongside it.

The court will then determine if bail is deliberated for those caught in the act then do their history show a relapsing nature or will the individual stay away from the heinous deed.

The remarks were issued in the ongoing Bara Kahu child abuse case currently being heard in Islamabad High Court.

Earlier on October 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives for the Punjab authorities to launch an extensive public awareness campaign against child abuse in order to deter such incidents from happing further.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore to overview the law and order situation in Punjab, he expressed sadness over the child abuse incidents of Chunian and Kasur. The prime minister said such felonies invite the wrath of the Almighty.

