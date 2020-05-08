ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The top IHC judge took a COVID-19 test after his secretary Asad Khokhar was diagnosed with the deadly virus. The secretary went into isolation with his office sealed after his test turned out to be positive.

The Islamabad High Court was closed last week after an employee tested positive for the infection. The high court building was vacated and disinfectant spray was conducted. A limited number of staffers were directed to come to the court to avert spread of Covid-19.

On April 14, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family had tested negative after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.

According to a handout issued from the apex court, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib-qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine.

“During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected from COVID-19.

