IHC defers hearing of NAB appeals against Nawaz for three weeks

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) conducted hearing into appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif today (Monday), ARY News reported.

The NAB requested the court to extend jail term of Sharif in Al-Azizia case from seven years, and it also challenged acquittal of the former PM in the Flagship Investment Reference.

In response, the court issue notice to Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case.

Similarly the court also heard an appeal filed by Nawaz against his jail term, in which his lawyer presented arguments on behalf of his client.

The bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the case. The bench was constituted by Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah.

Former PM’s lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court asked Mr. Haris if he would receive a notice issued by the court [on NAB appeals]. He responded that he could comment after going through the notice.

The NAB appeals were heard along with appeals filed by Nawaz Sharif against his jail term in the Flagship case.

The hearing was adjourned for three weeks.

The NAB on Dec 24 decided to challenge former prime minister NaSharif’s acquittal in Flagship corruption reference

An accountability court on July 6, 2018 sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case. Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

However on Sept 19, the IHC suspended the conviction of Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the case. A division bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb suspended their sentence through a short verdict. The verdict came on a petition filed by Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and her spouse seeking suspension of the Avenfield verdict until a final decision on their appeals against the sentence.

Later, the NAB approached the apex court challenging the IHC verdict releasing Sharif and his family members. The top court also rejected the NAB appeal yesterday (Jan 14).

The corruption references were filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict last year.

