ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday deferred hearing deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s writ petition regarding suspension of jail term until his appeal in another case is not fixed before the court, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case earlier today.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo represented by Khawaja Harris sought his release in the Al-Azizia case.

Its is pertinent to note that the ousted PM was acquitted in the Flagship Investment case.

After hearing arguments from Sharif’s counsel, the court said it would release an appropriate order in the case in soon.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb, former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair and Senator Mussadiq Malik were also present.

On Jan 5, the counsel of Sharif re-submitted an appeal at the IHC against the accountability court verdict sentencing Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The first appeal was filed by the Sharif’s counsel on Jan 1 but the registrar office returned it after raising objections.

Whereas on Jan 3, NAB moved two appeals in the IHC, challenging the accountability court verdict in the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against Sharif.

The anti-graft watchdog pleaded to increase the sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case and overturn his acquittal in the Flagship reference.

“The accountability court passed the impugned judgment in slipshod and a cursory manner without adverting to evidence available on record,” reads the petition. “There is absolute misreading and non-reading of the evidence tendered by the prosecution so much so that the prosecution witnesses stood the test of being sagacious and tendered unimplacable deposition despite lengthy cross examination.”

In another appeal challenging the Al-Azizia case verdict, NAB stated that the prosecution had presented ample evidence beyond any shadow of doubt to prove its case.

