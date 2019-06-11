IHC summons DG NAB in Sharif’s plea seeking bail on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 19, in a case related to Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking bail on medical grounds.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani heard the former prime minister’s plea seeking bail on medical grounds in Al Azizia Reference.

The medical board submitted its report about Sharif’s health in the court, while the court showed its resentment over NAB for failing to submit its reply in the plea.

“NAB has become fond of submitting its replies in the cases in three to four months”, remarked Justice Aamir Farooq.

The court while directing the DG NAB to appear before the court, adjourned the hearing of the plea till June 19.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, Sharif had returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail upon the expiry of six-week bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on medical grounds.

