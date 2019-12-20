Faith a personal matter, says IHC written verdict in premier disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Friday that a person’s faith can’t be questioned by any other person.

An IHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, issued a written verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan under Article 62 (1)(e)&(f) over alleged blasphemous remarks.

The IHC dismissed the petition in limine for being “frivoulous.

“A person’s faith or belief is not open to be questioned by any other person,” said the two-page verdict.

Moreover, it added, a mistake or error committed by a person while addressing a public gathering can’t be treated as blasphemous when the facts and circumstances clearly establish that he or she should not have intended to commit such an offence.

“Faith or religious belief is a personal matter and should be questioned by others,” Justice Minallah said in the ruling. Likewise, he added, extreme caution has to be exercised in making allegations in relation to blasphemy.

“The adequacy of Islamic knowledge and teaching cannot be measured or determined through judicial proceedings so as to attract Article (62(1)(e).

Even otherwise extreme caution must be exercised in invoking the qualifications or disqualifications prescribed under the Constitution in order to disqualify an elected representative while exercising extraordinary discretionary powers under Article 199 of the Constitution.”

