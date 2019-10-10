IHC dismisses Musharraf’s plea to drop Ghazi Abdul Rasheed murder FIR

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a plea of former president Musharraf seeking to drop FIR against him in the murder case of Abdul Rasheed Ghazi.

Abdul Rasheed Ghazi was killed along with several others during the 2007 Lal Masjid operation in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision after listening the arguments of the lawyers of both the sides.

Musharraf’s lawyer had filed a petition in the high court seeking quashment of the FIR against his client.

The case against the former president was filed in year 2013, observed the judge.

He asked the prosecution lawyer about the progress in the case.

The challan of the case was submitted in 2014, the lawyer replied.

“Why hasn’t the trial been completed,” the chief justice questioned.

The lawyer expressed his ignorance over the matter.

Former president is already proclaimed offender by the courts how could the court drops FIR against him, the judge said.

The case can only move forward once he returns back, Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

The FIR was registered against Musharraf at Aabpara police station of Islamabad in September, 2013.

Musharraf left for Dubai in 2016 for his medical treatment but had not returned since.

