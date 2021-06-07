ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition with regard to Internet facility in Parachinar after assurance from the Ministry of Interior, ARY News reported.

A single bench of IHC, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition of a student seeking Internet facility in Parachinar in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The Deputy Attorney General, counsel of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Munawwar Duggal and a representative of the Ministry of Interior appeared before the court for the hearing.

Interior Ministry’s representative informed the court that the Ministry of Defence has prepared a schedule for restoration of the Internet in the former Fata region. “The schedule has also been shared with the PTA,” the bench informed.

After statement of the interior ministry, the chief justice observed that action being taken on the petition of the applicant and dismissed the petition with necessary instructions.

The petitioner stated in petition that he is aggrieved because Ministry of IT and the PTA had denied him and the general public the right of access to internet in Parachinar.

He contended that access to internet was a constitutionally guaranteed right and was an integral part of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

