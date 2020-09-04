ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday threw out a writ petition seeking directives for the government to reopen educational institutions that were closed in March to stem the spread of coronavirus.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s lawyer, ruling that this is a policy matter and that the court cannot meddle in executive affairs.

The counsel submitted before the court that his client had approached this court seeking reopening of education institutes, but it directed him to approach relevant forums to have his grievance redressed. He added the petitioner submitted applications to relevant departments in compliance with its order but to no avail.

He complained to the court that the government is not serious about resuming academic activities in the country and requested the court to issue directives for reopening educational institutions.

At this, Justice Minallah observed that this court cannot issue any order on the basis of assumptions. This is improbable that the public interest matter of such immense significance would not be under the executive’s consideration, he remarked.

Earlier today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted that some fake social media accounts in his name are peddling false news claiming that schools will remain shut until Oct.

“Not true. Education ministers meet on 7th to finally decide [on reopening of educational institutions] with likelihood of opening on Sept 15 in a phased manner,” he said.

