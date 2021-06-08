ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed off former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah’s pre-arrest bail plea in the corruption case, ARY News reported.

Shah along with Shah Khawar advocate appeared before the Islamabad High Court bench hearing the pre-arrest bail plea. At the outset of the hearing, IHC CJ, Justice Athar Minhallah asked about the age of PPP stalwart.

‘I’m 85 years old,” replied Qaim Ali Shah. To this, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor that do they really want to arrest an old man?

The NAB prosecutor replied: “The investigation against former Chief Minister Sindh underway and at the current stage they are not going to arrest him.”

Read more: NAB summons former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah: sources

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Minhallah after hearing a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), disposed off the pre-arrest bail plea of Shah.

According to the anti-graft body, Qaim Ali Shah is accused of abusing his powers while being Chief Minister Sindh and allowed 43 acres of land in Brohi Goth, Nazimabad.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

Comments

comments