IHC employee diagnosed positive in coronavirus test

ISLAMABAD: An employee of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been tested positive of the coronavirus disease, an official of the high court confirmed on Saturday, ARY News reported.

“An employee of the high court had underwent coronavirus test at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which was resulted positive,” high court’s Assistant Registrar (writ) has said.

The employee would have touched several office files during his duty, he said. “The high court will arrange coronavirus tests of all its employees,” the official said.

Moreover, the reports have also confirmed coronavirus infection in 10 officials of the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Daska.

According to officials, the authorities have imposed complete lockdown in 2.5 kilometers’ radius in the area after positive reports of the officials.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan today reached to 18,114.

According to National Command and Operation Center, record 1,297 fresh cases were reported across the country in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,114.

These include 6733 cases in Punjab, 6675 in Sindh, 2799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1136 in Balochistan, 340 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 365 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

With 32 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours in the country, the total number of deaths has crossed 400 mark and now recorded at 417.

According to the NCOC, 4,715 patients have so far recovered while 12,982 patients are still under treatment at the various hospitals.

