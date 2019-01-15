ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed date for hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and Flagship Investment Reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The hearing will be conducted by the IHC bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani on Jan 21.

The bench has been constituted by Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah.

The NAB appeals would be heard along with appeals filed by Nawaz Sharif against his jail term in the Flagship case.

The NAB will request the court to extend jail term of Sharif in Al-Azizia case from seven years, while the accountability watchdog will also challenge acquittal of the former PM in the Flagship Investment Reference.

The NAB on Dec 24 decided to challenge former prime minister NaSharif’s acquittal in Flagship corruption reference

An accountability court on July 6, 2018 sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case. Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

However on Sept 19, the IHC suspended the conviction of Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the case. A division bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb suspended their sentence through a short verdict. The verdict came on a petition filed by Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and her spouse seeking suspension of the Avenfield verdict until a final decision on their appeals against the sentence.

Later, the NAB approached the apex court challenging the IHC verdict releasing Sharif and his family members. The top court also rejected the NAB appeal yesterday (Jan 14).

The corruption references were filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict last year.

