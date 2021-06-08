IHC grants bail to Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in the fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the IHC, comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, ordered each accused to submit Rs. one million surety bond in court as security deposit.

Ashfaq Naqvi Advocate represented Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in the case.

“Why the NAB complicates issues. When Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza were arrested,” Justice Aamir Farooq asked. “They have been arrested since July 06, 2018,” National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Barrister Rizwan replied.

“Where is the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” the learned judge questioned. “He is attending hearing of another reference,” the prosecutor replied.

“When this reference was filed,” Justice Jahangiri asked. “The reference was filed on 06 June 2018,” NAB lawyer replied.

“My clients have been in jail for last over 33 months,” the counsel pleaded. “They are facing extreme hardships,” defence counsel said. “They are suffering from various health problems after their arrest,” the counsel said.

A three-member bench of the apex court had disposed off the bail petitions of Hussain and Taha in the fake bank accounts case and had directed their counsels to approach the High Court for bail on the ground of hardship.

