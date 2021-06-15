IHC to hear petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif’s properties

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear on Wednesday petitions filed against the auction of the seized properties associated with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a two-member bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petitions challenging auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s properties.

The petitions were filed by three claimants of the properties named Mian Iqbal Barkat, Aslam Aziz and Ashraf Malik. They pleaded the IHC to nullify the accountability court’s orders in Toshakhana case and halt the auction of the former prime minister’s seized properties.

Earlier on June 9, an accountability court in Islamabad had dismissed three pleas against auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s seized properties.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali had announced this decision on the three applications moved by Ashraf Malik, Aslam Aziz and Iqbal Barkat seeking to halt auction of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s seized properties.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the NAB prosecutor and the applicants’ lawyers. Last month, the former premier’s confiscated agricultural land in Sheikhupura district went under the hammer.

