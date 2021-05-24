Web Analytics
IHC to hear cases against Sharif family today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the cases against the Sharif family, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.   

According to the details, the IHC will hear six appeals filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and the National Accountability Bureau in Al Azizia reference, Avenfield reference and Flagship reference.

IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar will hear the appeals.

Read More: Toshakhana reference: IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s petitions

Earlier on May 19, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petitions seeking court directives for stopping the auction of his properties.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood had declared the ousted prime minister’s petitions inadmissible. During the course of the proceeding, the court had directed the petitioner to approach the concerned forum.

 

[X] Close