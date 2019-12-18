IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against Al-Azizia case conviction today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference today.

A two-judge bench, comprises of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, will hear the case today.

The former premier in his appeal has challenged the seven-year jail term awarded to him by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia reference, whereas the NAB has moved the appeal seeking to enhance his sentence in the same case.

Accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had last year on Dec 24 convicted Mr Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference but acquitted him in the Flagship Investment case.

The court has also scheduled the hearing of appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference today.

Earlier, the bench had granted two-month bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds. According to the order of the court Mr Sharif may apply for the extension of bail to the Punjab government and the bail would remain intact until it is decided otherwise by the provincial authorities.

Sharif was handed seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia reference with two fines — Rs1.5 billion and $25 million. A disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was also part of the sentence.

