ECP appointments: IHC adjourns hearing till Oct 11

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case related to the two appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which was later adjourned till October 11, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by IHC’s Justice Athar Minallah over the petition against the appointment of two members on the vacant seats of ECP.

Tariq Khokhar appeared in the hearing from the federal government’s side.

As the hearing went underway, the opposition’s lawyer Jahangir Jadoon told the court that the government has violated the Constitution while making the appointment of the two ECP members.

Justice Minallah remarked, “Aren’t you willing to make Election Commission to be functional? It is an important matter and the Centre should make a decision over it.”

Read More: After seven months, ECP gets two new members

Jadoon replied that all opposition parties have shown objection over the appointments without holding consultation with the opposition leader.

The counsel of the federal government sought 10 days from the IHC for submitting its written reply.

Following his plea, the high court gave the federal government 10 days for the submission of its written reply and adjourned the hearing till October 11.

Earlier on August 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had appointed two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Read More: Opposition rejects latest appointments of ECP members

Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui and Munir Kakar have been appointed as ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan respectively, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The two seats of ECP members fell vacant after Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch — the commission’s members from Sindh and Balochistan — retired in January this year.

The government is required to appoint their successors within 45 days of their retirement.

The delay was apparently caused by a lack of consensus between the government and opposition on the appointment of ECP members as meetings of a parliamentary committee comprising members from both the sides ended in a stalemate.

Later, the opposition parties had rejected the appointments and decided to take legal action against the appointments.

Comments

comments