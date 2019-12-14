IHC to hear Al Azizia, Faryal Talpur bail and other cases from next week

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear all important cases including, Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in Al Azizia sentence, Faryal Talpur’s bail plea and others next week, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the cause list issued by the registrar office of the IHC, the IHC will take up the case of challenging appointment of Abrarul Haque in the red crescent on December 16 (Monday).

The IHC will also hear hte plea challenging appointment of the two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), bail plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur on December 17.

According to the cause list, the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Miftah Ismail will be heard on December 17.

Read more: Chief Justice IHC issues contempt notice to Secretary high court Bar

The court will also hear the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea against his sentence in Al Azizia reference on December 18.

The contempt of court proceedings against the Secretary High Court Bar Umair Baloch will be taken on December 19 by the Islamabad High Court. He was serve show-cause notice on creating hinders in the court proceedings on Thursday.

Comments

comments