Govt ordered to contact India again for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again regarding the appointment of legal counsel to Kulbhushan Jadhav, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court’s larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing of a case related to the appointment of a defence lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the Indian High Commission has not appointed a counsel yet despite being sent notices four times. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Indian government is apparently not serious in Jadhav’s matters.

Earlier, the high court had appointed senior lawyer Hamid Khan as amici curiae in the case pertaining to the Indian spy.

The IHC CJ questioned about the progress in an Indian prisoner Mohammad Ismail’s case which was clubbed with that of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. It may be noted that an Indian prisoner Mohammad Ismail is presently confined at Karachi’s Malir district jail in Karachi.

Justice Minallah maintained that the individuals who have completed their jail term should be released.

During today’s hearing, the deputy attorney general told the court that the Attorney General is busy in the Supreme Court (SC). He apprised the IHC CJ that Ismail will be released till January 22.

Later, the court directed the federal government to contact the Indian government again and adjourned the hearing till February 3.

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During the investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

