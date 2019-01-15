IHC adjourns MML’s petition against Election Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned a petition filed by the Milli Muslim League (MML) challenging certain provisions of the Election Act 2017, ARY News reported.

A single bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq directed the petitioner’s counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi to submit a copy of the Supreme Court order and citations from the relevant laws in support of his arguments on the next hearing.

Abbasi contended before the judge that the National Assembly passed the Election Act 2017, bringing amendments to the elections laws. Election fee for a seat of the Senate and provincial assembly has been fixed at Rs20, 000 while that for National Assembly seat at Rs30, 000, he said.

Besides, he argued that it has been made mandatory for a political party to submit a list of 2,000 voters along with their CNICs, thumb impressions and Rs200, 000 fee to take part in election.

“This legislation is a violation of the Constitution,” the counsel argued, claiming that the Election Act was aimed at influencing the election process. He said as many as 13 provisions of the Act didn’t conform with the country’s Constitution and pleaded the court to set aside the new law.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

