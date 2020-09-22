IHC to hear key cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz today  

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) would decide on declaring former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender in Al Azizia reference case on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The top Islamabad court would also decide on the fate of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar in Avenfield reference case. A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would lead the proceedings in both the cases.

The court had already sought a report regarding implementing its orders after issuing arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif.

Additional Attorney General while commenting on the matter said that they had implemented the court orders over the issuance of arrest warrants of the accused. “Hassan Nawaz had received the court orders pertaining to the arrest warrants,” he said.

The Islamabad High Court has already directed the federal government to ensure attendance of Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming hearing as it remarked that he was sent abroad by the incumbent government.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 17, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Registrar Office started implementing the orders and issued notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for taking steps to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Read More: IHC rejects exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif, issues arrest warrants

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) released the arrest warrants of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases and also sent its copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assisting the relevant authorities to arrest the former premier who is currently residing in London.

The high court directed authorities to produce Sharif on September 22 during the next hearing. Separate notices have been posted to the Foreign Office by IHC Registrar Office for contacting the British High Commission to implement the court orders regarding the arrest of Nawaz Sharif.

