IHC issues written order in Al-Azizia, Avenfield cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Friday a written order declaring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

On December 02, a two-judge bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had declared the PML-N supremo a proclaimed offender over failure to show up before it despite being summoned repeatedly.

The three-page order said: “It is conclusive evidence that requirements of section 87 Cr.P.C. have been complied with and that the appellant [Sharif] is avoiding appearance before this Court despite the knowledge of pendency of appeal and requirement of law to appear before this Court on the hearing of appeal.”

“In view of above position, the appellant is declared to be an ‘absconder’ and ‘proclaimed’,” the bench ruled.

The court issued a show-cause notice to those who had taken Sharif’s surety to explain ” as to why further proceedings may be initiated against them as required under the law (section 514 Cr.P.C).”

The cases will come up for hearing on December 9.

It is noteworthy that the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain Safdar had filed appeals against their conviction in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz Sharif separately filed another appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

